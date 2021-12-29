Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell guilty on 5 of 6 counts in sex trafficking case --Maxwell could spend decades in prison for her role trafficking underage girls. | 29 Dec 2021 | A jury has convicted Ghislaine Maxwell, the longtime associate of serial sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, on five of six counts related to the abuse and trafficking of underage girls. Maxwell faced a six-count indictment for allegedly conspiring with and aiding Epstein in his sexual abuse of underage girls between 1994 and 2004. The verdict came on the sixth day of jury deliberations, after about 40 hours of deliberation. She showed no visible emotion as the jury's verdict was read in the New York City courtroom. The verdict came on the sixth day of jury deliberations, after about 40 hours of deliberation.