Jeffrey Epstein Confidante Ghislaine Maxwell Arrested on Sex Abuse Charges --Prosecutors allege Maxwell helped Epstein traffic and abuse underage girls; he [allegedly] died by suicide awaiting trial last year | 02 July 2020 | Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite and heiress who became a confidante of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein and was later implicated in his alleged sexual crimes, has been arrested by the FBI. She was arrested in Bradford, New Hampshire, around 8:30 a.m. Thursday on charges she conspired with Epstein to sexually abuse minors... In a brief electronic appearance in New Hampshire federal court Thursday afternoon, a judge remanded her to the custody of the U.S. Marshals and ordered her transferred to New York City. She did not enter a plea, and her attorney indicated he will seek a detention hearing in New York, a prelude to a possible bail request.