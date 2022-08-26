Jeffrey Epstein mentor Steven Hoffenberg found dead in his Connecticut apartment | 26 Aug 2022 | Medical examiners confirmed Friday that Jeffrey Epstein mentor and convicted Ponzi schemer Steven Hoffenberg was the person found dead in a Connecticut apartment earlier this week. Hoffenberg, 77, is believed to have died at least seven days before his body was found Tuesday in Derby by police, who responded to a request to check on his welfare, authorities said. He had to be identified through dental records because of the decomposition of his body, police said. His cause of death is pending toxicology test results... Gary Baise, one of Hoffenberg's friends and lawyers and a former acting deputy U.S. attorney general, said Hoffenberg and Epstein had a "special relationship" and Hoffenberg said Epstein was the smartest person he knew when it came to money.