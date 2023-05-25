Jeffrey Epstein tried to 'threaten' Bill Gates using alleged affair - report | 21 May 2023 | Convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein reportedly tried to use Bill Gates' affair with a Russian bridge player to threaten the Microsoft co-founder. "Mr. Gates met with Epstein solely for philanthropic purposes. Having failed repeatedly to draw Mr. Gates beyond these matters, Epstein tried unsuccessfully to leverage a past relationship to threaten Mr. Gates," a spokeswoman for Gates told The Wall Street Journal in an article Sunday. The "past relationship" was an affair Gates had with Russian bridge player Mila Antonova, whom he met around 2010 when she was in her 20s, according to people familiar with the matter cited by the Journal.