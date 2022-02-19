Jeffrey Epstein's pimp Jean-Luc Brunel 'hangs himself alone in cell with no CCTV': Ghislaine Maxwell's family 'shocked and scared for her' as Frenchman who procured 1,000 women for pedophile financier dies in top-security jail --Ghislaine Maxwell's family said they were 'shocked' by Brunel's death and said they are 'scared' for her safety --Death in an alleged hanging will fuel conspiracy theories around the Epstein affair after he also died in prison --Brunel is thought to have been alone in the cell and there were no cameras to record his final hours | 19 Feb 2022 | Ghislaine Maxwell's family have said they are 'scared' for her safety after Jeffrey Epstein's French modelling agent friend Jean-Luc Brunel, who allegedly procured more than a thousand women and girls for the paedophile financier to sleep with, died today in an alleged prison suicide. Prosecutors in Paris confirmed Brunel, who is not believed to have been on suicide watch, was found hanging in his cell in La Santé, in the south of the capital city, in the early hours of Saturday morning... Roberts accused Brunel, 76, of procuring more than a thousand women and girls for Epstein to sleep with and he was awaiting trial in France for raping minors. Following Brunel's death, Maxwell's family described the news as "shocking" and said they are scared for Maxwell's safety at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where she is currently being held.