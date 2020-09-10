Jets' coronavirus test a false positive, game with Cardinals still on | 09 Oct 2020 | All Jets players and coaches have tested negative for COVID-19, and Sunday’s game against Arizona will be played on time. The Jets posted a statement on social media Friday night, hours after their training facility was closed due to a presumptive positive coronavirus test for one player. "This evening, we received negative PCR COVID-19 test results for all players, coaches and personnel," the team said... During the summer, Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford had a similar false positive.