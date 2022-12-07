Jill Biden apologizes after speech comparing Hispanics to 'breakfast tacos' | 12 July 2022 | Jill Biden [a racist *and* a moron] apologized for her recent comments comparing Latinos to "breakfast tacos" at a Hispanic conference in San Antonio, Texas. Biden's press secretary Michael LaRosa tweeted the first lady’s apology for her on Tuesday, a day after she said in her speech at the 2022 UnidosUS Annual Conference while talking about UnidosUS President Raul Yzaguirre's work in the organization. "Raul helped build this organization with the understanding that the diversity of this community, as distinct as the bodegas of the Bronx, as beautiful as the blossoms of Miami and as unique as the breakfast tacos here in San Antonio, is your strength," Biden said Monday.