Jim Banks Demands White House Surveillance Logs to Vet Contested J6 Testimony --Days after a centerpiece of Hutchinson's testimony fell apart, more claims are beginning to fail the credibility test under closer scrutiny. | 1 July 2022 | Indiana Republican Congressman Jim Banks is demanding the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) disclose White House surveillance records to lawmakers in their investigation of blockbuster claims by the Jan. 6 Committee's latest star witness. On Tuesday, a top aide to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, Cassidy Hutchinson, offered sensational revelations in public testimony before the nine-member House panel depicting a president in rage as supporters ransacked congressional chambers... Hours later, Hutchinson's sources disputed the graphic events in question and told news outlets they were prepared to offer on-the-record denials under oath. Days after a centerpiece of Hutchinson's uncorroborated testimony fell apart, more claims are beginning to fail the credibility test under closer scrutiny.