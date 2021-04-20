J&J reports $100M in sales of COVID-19 vaccine | 20 April 2021 | Health care giant Johnson & Johnson reported strong first-quarter numbers, boosted by sales of its one-dose COVID-19 vaccine -- despite the shot currently being on pause in the United States. J&J reported a first-quarter net income of $6.2 billion ($2.32 per share), which included $100 million from sales of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to The Associated Press. That is up 6.9 percent from $5.8 billion ($2.17 per share) from the same time last year. The New Jersey-based company reported $22.32 billion in revenue, well above a projection of $21.82 billion, AP reported, citing a Zacks Investment Research survey.