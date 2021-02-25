Jodi Shaw's battle with Smith College may be ending, but the war against Critical Race Theory has just begun By CLG Founder, Michael Rectenwald, Ph.D. | 25 Feb 2021 | After over a year of combating Critical Race Theory (CRT) at Smith College, Jodi Shaw finally submitted her letter of resignation to President Kathleen McCartney. She thereby relinquished her position as a Student Support Coordinator in Student Affairs, which earned her a whopping $45,000 per year. But, you see, Jodi Shaw is "privileged," and, according to the CRT experts at Smith College and elsewhere, her privilege needs to be eradicated. She needs to be subjected to CRT's racial profiling, struggle sessions, and shaming routines in order to root out her secret disease. Seeing no end in sight, Shaw finally decided she'd had enough.