Joe Biden Appears to Outperform in Counties Using Dominion or HART Voting Machines - Data Analyst | 19 Dec 2020 | Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden outperforms in counties that use the Dominion or HART InterCivic voting machines, according to a data analyst. "Analysis evidence suggests the use of the Dominion X/ICX BMD (Ballot Marking Device) machine, manufactured by Dominion Voting Systems, and machines from HART InterCivic appear to have abnormally influenced election results," the data analyst wrote in a report that went public on Thursday. The data analyst, who chose to remain anonymous for safety reasons, has 30 years of experience in data analysis, according to his profile reviewed by The Epoch Times... The results show Biden falling above the prediction line in 78 percent of counties that use voting machines from those two companies. His analysis also indicates that Biden consistently received 5.6 percent more votes in those counties than he should have.