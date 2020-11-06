Joe Biden campaign swearing his economic advisers to secrecy | 11 June 2020 | As the presumptive Democratic nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden has been relying on multiple teams of close advisers on key issues for the campaign and the country. None of those teams appears to be as secretive as his group of economic advisers. The presidential hopeful relies on the counsel of a small group of liberal economists and others with ties to the Obama White House and Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign, according to the New York Times. The paper reports that the Biden campaign recently formed an economic policy committee that will include more than 100 left-leaning economists and researchers.