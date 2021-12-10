Joe Biden could become embroiled in the FBI's probe into Hunter's finances, experts say: Emails reveal they shared bank accounts, paid each other's bills --Emails from Hunter Biden's abandoned laptop, obtained by DailyMail dot com, reveal Joe and Hunter shared bank accounts and paid each other's bills --Joe have may have inadvertently funded his son's 2018 drug and prostitution binge --Emails between Hunter and Eric Schwerin, his business partner at consultancy Rosemont Seneca, show Schwerin was working on Joe's taxes --Last December, Hunter admitted in a public statement that he was under federal investigation over his tax affairs --A former federal prosecutor tells DailyMail dot com that if money was flowing between Hunter and his father, that could make Joe a target of the probe --The FBI and IRS probe is reportedly also looking into Hunter's foreign business relationships and the potential for money laundering charges | 12 Oct 2021 | Joe Biden could become embroiled in an FBI investigation of Hunter's finances, experts say, as emails reveal the father and son shared accounts and paid each other's bills. Emails recovered by DailyMail dot com from Hunter's abandoned laptop between Hunter and Eric Schwerin, his business partner at consultancy Rosemont Seneca, show Schwerin was working on Joe's taxes, discussing the father and son paying each other's household bills, and even fielding requests for a book deal for the then-vice president, as well as managing the donation of Joe's senate papers to the University of Delaware.