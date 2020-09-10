Joe Biden doubles down on court packing: 'You'll know my position' after the election --Biden has repeatedly avoided answer questions on whether he supports expanding the Supreme Court | 08 Oct 2020 | Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is remaining silent on whether he supports a move by many progressives to expand the number of justices on the Supreme Court if the Democrats win back the White House and take control of the Senate in November's elections. Asked Thursday by reporters if he supports such a move, Biden once again refused to answer, saying "you'll know my position on court-packing the day after the election." The former vice president once again described the question as a distraction to what he termed the main issue -- the push by President Trump and the Republican majority in the Senate to quickly move before Election Day to confirm Amy Coney Barrett, a conservative federal appeals court judge nominated by Trump to succeed liberal-leaning Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.