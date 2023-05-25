Joe Biden Doubles Down on Globalism at G7: U.S. Will 'Not...Decouple From China' | 24 May 2023 | Joe Biden doubled down on globalism at the G7 summit this week, making clear that his administration is “not looking to decouple [the United States] from China" despite millions of American jobs lost. "Now, we're also united in our approach to the People's Republic of China, and the joint statement released yesterday outlines the shared principles we've all agreed at the G7 and beyond in dealing with China," Biden said during a press conference Sunday in Japan. "We're not looking to decouple from China, we're looking to de-risk and diversify our relationship with China. That means taking steps to diversify our supply chains, and we're not -- so we're not dependent on any one country for necessary product..." Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) wrote in a Twitter post in response to the statement: "Tell that to the 4 million American workers who have lost their jobs to China."