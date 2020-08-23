Joe Biden faces new plagiarism claim over DNC acceptance speech | 22 Aug 2020 | Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden reprised his penchant for borrowing lines from plagiarizing other people's work this week -- apparently relying a bit too heavily on the words of a deceased Canuck party leader during at the Democratic National Convention, reports said. Biden concluded his Thursday night speech by saying: "For love is more powerful than hate. Hope is more powerful than fear. Light is more powerful than dark." But Canadian media quickly noted that the former veep's words were uncannily similar to those of Jack Layton, the leader of Canada's left-wing New Democratic Party, who issued a poignant open letter to his fellow citizens as he lay dying in 2011. "My friends," Layton wrote, "Love is better than anger. Hope is better than fear. Optimism is better than despair." Biden's word play -- delivered two days before the nine-year anniversary of Layton's death -- gave some in the Great White North a serious case of déjà vu. "A number of Canadians are struck by the similar parting words of Biden's speech to the final words of Jack Layton's farewell letter before his death," CBC's Washington correspondent Alexander Panetta tweeted at the time.