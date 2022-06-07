Joe Biden has allowed FIVE MILLION barrels of oil from US national supply to be shipped abroad after claiming they'd be released to help lower soaring gas prices --Joe Biden on April 21 announced the largest-ever release of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserves, in a bid to reduce soaring energy costs --In June, more than five million barrels were exported to Europe and Asia, despite the record price highs in the United States --Cargos of oil were also sent to the Netherlands, India and China and more will leave Louisiana in July | 5 July 2022 | Joe Biden has shipped five million barrels from the United States' Strategic Oil Reserve abroad, after claiming that releasing them would help ease Americans' pain at the pumps. The president faces accusations of a sneaky sleight of hand as it was revealed that between a fifth and a sixth of the reserve oil he bragged about releasing to boost supply made its way offshore to Europe and Asia in June. Biden authorized the release of a million barrels a day from April onwards. But his action has done little to combat soaring gas prices, with the national average sitting at $4.74 as of Tuesday - still far above the $2.28-a-gallon average from just before he took office... While the flow is draining the SPR, which last month fell to the lowest level since 1986, a significant percentage is flowing abroad.