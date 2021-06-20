Joe Biden is not physically or cognitively fit to be our president': Ex-White House doc Ronny Jackson and 13 GOP reps. send president a letter urging him to take mental test --Jackson has been circulating the letter with House colleagues and has been able to get the signatures of 13 GOP lawmakers | 18 June 2021 | Texas Republican Rep. Ronny Jackson, who served as Donald Trump's White House physician, on Thursday night called on Joe Biden to take a cognitive test to prove that he was capable of leading the country. 'We can't sit on this any longer,' Jackson told Fox News host Sean Hannity. He said Biden's performance overseas this week with world leaders was 'embarrassing'. Jackson told Hannity: 'He's not physically or cognitively fit to be our president right now.' Jackson said he had been saying this for years... It was addressed to the president [sic], his physician Dr. Kevin O'Connor and Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci, and called on the Biden to share the results with the country 'The American people deserve to have absolute confidence in their president,' it read.