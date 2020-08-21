Joe Biden officially accepts Democratic nomination for president at DNC | 20 Aug 2020 |Former Vice President Joe Biden formally accepted the Democratic Party’s nomination for president on Thursday night, rising above a crowded field of candidates and defying the odds after pundits wrote-off his White House bid. Delivering the biggest speech of his political career on the final night of the Democratic National Convention, Biden, 77, promised to develop a more inclusive America and said the country had to choose what kind of nation it wanted to be. "If you trust me with the presidency, I will draw on the best of us, not the worst. I’ll be an ally of the light, not the darkness. It’s time for us, for we the people, to come together," he began, speaking from the convention center in Wilmington, Del.