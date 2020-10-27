Joe Biden Refers to Doug Emhoff as 'Kamala's Wife' | 27 Oct 2020 | Former Vice President Joe Biden, during a television interview in Texas on Monday, called Sen. Kamala Harris’s (D-CA) husband, Doug Emhoff, "Kamala's wife." Democrats in Texas have been calling on Biden to take the state more seriously, and in an appearance with NBC 5 in Dallas-Fort Worth, Biden attempted to defend his attention to the state. "We have 17 battleground states across the country," Biden said, "we're not losing focus on securing, uh, uh, the many pathways to 270 [electoral votes], but my wife, Jill, as you know, and Doug Emhoff, uh, Kamala's wife, were there. Kamala will be back later this week." Biden did not correct himself. NBC 5 did not reference Biden's blunder in its story.