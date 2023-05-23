Joe Biden Says Nancy Pelosi 'Helped Rescue the Economy in the Great Depression' | 23 May 2023 | He's shot. Joe Biden said former Speaker Nancy Pelosi helped rescue the economy during the Great Depression. The video is from last week but it was making the rounds on Tuesday. Pelosi "helped rescue the economy in the Great Depression," Biden said at this year's Emily's List gala. Nancy Pelosi will go down as "one of the most consequential speakers in the history of the United States," he said. Pelosi was born after the Great Depression ended.