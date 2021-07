Joe Biden says U.S. combat mission in Iraq will end later this year | 26 July 2021 | The United States' combat mission in Iraq will be over by the end of this year, Joe Biden said at the White House on Monday alongside Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi. When asked how long he expected the 2,500 U.S. troops now stationed in the country will remain there, Biden told reporters in the Oval Office the U.S. focus in Iraq will shift to an advisory one before 2021 is over.