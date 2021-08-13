Joe Biden Weighs Mandating Vaccines for Interstate Travel | 13 Aug 2021 | Joe Biden is weighing vaccines mandates for interstate travel, according to the Associated Press (AP) on Thursday. "Still, while more severe [coronavirus] measures -- such as mandating vaccines for interstate travel or changing how the federal government reimburses treatment for those who are unvaccinated and become ill with COVID-19 -- have been discussed," the AP writes, "the administration worried that they would be too polarizing for the moment." Meanwhile, Biden’s push to have private business mandate masks continued Wednesday with airline executives. But Reuters reported, "companies have wrestled with the extent of their authority to require shots."