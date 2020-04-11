Joe Biden wins Arizona in major Southwest swing-state victory | 04 Nov 2020 | Joe Biden has come out on top in Arizona, grabbing a Southwest swing state previously carried by President Trump, according to Fox News, 53.7 percent to 45.1 percent with 73 percent of the precincts reporting. The former Democratic vice president's grand night in the Grand Canyon State nets him 11 electoral votes, with 270 needed to win the White House. Trump, whose first campaign was underpinned by plans to build a wall along the US-Mexican border, won Arizona over Democratic challenger Hillary Clinton in 2016. But the state was a virtual toss-up heading into Election Day 2020, with Biden holding a lead of less than one percentage point, according to RealClearPolitics' average of polls.