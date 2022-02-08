Joe Biden's Approval Rating Latest Lowest for Any President | 1 Aug 2022 | Joe Biden approval ratings have sunk to an all-time low in the most recent Gallup Poll, with just 38 percent of people happy with the job the president is doing. The July survey is the first time that Biden's approval rating has fallen below 40 percent in Gallup's monthly polls since he took office in January 2021. A follow up question found that 45 percent of Americans "strongly" disapprove of Biden's performance, compared to just 13 percent who strongly approve. [Right, so it's time to kill Ayman Al-Zawahiri again. He's "died" about eight times perviously, whenever a president's poll ratings needed a lift.]