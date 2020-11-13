Joe Biden's 'Transition' Aide Helped Steer $3M to Hunter Biden-Linked Firm | 13 Nov 2020 | A top aide to former Vice President Joe Biden's 'transition' team once helped steer $3 million in taxpayer dollars to a Hunter Biden-linked venture capital firm. Last week, Bloomberg reported that Don Graves, a high-ranking executive at Key Bank, has been tasked to advise Biden on financial regulation issues during the transition process. Graves, who worked for the former vice president during the Obama administration, has been a long time fixture in the Biden family orbit. As Peter Schweizer, a senior contributor at Breitbart News and the president of the Government Accountability Institute, revealed in Profiles in Corruption, that relationship benefited Hunter Biden's business interests on at least one occasion.