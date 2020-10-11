Joe Biden's votes violate Benford's law - mathematics By Himalaya Scholars, Australia | 07 Nov 2020 | As the vote counting for the 2020 Presidential Election continues, various facts suggest rampant frauds in Joe Biden's votes. So does mathematics in terms of the votes from precincts. Benford's law, or the first-digit law, is used to check if a set of numbers are naturally occurring or manually fabricated. It has been applied to detect the voting frauds in Iranian 2009 election and various other applications including forensic investigations. A number of people on the internet have checked the votes (precinct by precinct) of Joe Biden, Donald Trump, as well as other candidates for their legitimacy in terms of the Benford's law.