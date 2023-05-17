Joe Manchin abruptly tanks Biden nominee picked to oversee admin's crackdown on gas stoves | 17 May 2023 | The Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee canceled a vote to advance President Biden's nominee to oversee energy efficiency regulations in an unexpected last-minute change, Fox News Digital has learned. Committee Chairman Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., pulled an agenda item to consider Biden's nomination of Jeff Marootian to lead the Department of Energy's (DOE) Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy (EERE) from a scheduled panel meeting Wednesday morning. The committee had been slated to advance the nomination to a full floor vote, but will now just consider the 21 other agenda items. "While I supported Mr. Marootian's nomination in December, since then the office he's been nominated to lead has proposed stove efficiency rules that I've raised concerns about," Manchin told Fox News Digital in a statement.