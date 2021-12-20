Joe Manchin drops Christmas bomb on Democrats, says he will not support Biden's Build Back Better Act | 19 Dec 2021 | Sen. Joe Manchin (D) has officially killed Joe Biden's social spending agenda. The West Virginia Democrat confirmed in an interview on Fox News Sunday that he will not -- and cannot -- vote for Biden's "Build Back Better [sic]" plan. In fact, not only will Manchin not support the massive $1.75 trillion legislative package, but Manchin said he would not continue negotiations moving forward, officially killing the bill. "I've always said this: If I can't go home and explain it to the people of West Virginia, I can't vote for it. And I cannot vote to continue with this piece of legislation. I just can't," Manchin said. "I've tried everything humanly possible. I can't get there."