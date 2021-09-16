John Durham Grand Jury Indicts Lawyer Whose Firm Represented Democrats in 2016 | 16 Sept 2021 | Special prosecutor John Durham has charged Washington-based lawyer Michael Sussmann, who represented former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and the Democratic National Committee, with lying to the FBI during Clinton's 2016 campaign. Sussmann works for the high-powered law firm Perkins Coie--which has long done legal work for the Democratic Party and top Democrats, including filing election-related lawsuits. The lawyer was indicted on a single felony count of making a false statement during a meeting with FBI General Counsel James Baker in September 2016. Prosecutors allege that Sussmann lied by denying he represented any client when he told the federal law enforcement agency about evidence that allegedly linked then-candidate Donald Trump's Trump Tower to a bank in Russia.