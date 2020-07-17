John Lewis, civil rights icon and longtime congressman, dies | 17 July 2020 | John Lewis, who went from being the youngest leader of the 1963 March on Washington to a long-serving congressman from Georgia and icon of the civil rights movement, died Friday. He was 80. In December 2019, he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. As a leader of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, Lewis was a committed participant in some of the key moments of the movement -- an original Freedom Rider in 1961, a principal speaker at the March on Washington in 1963, one of those brutally clubbed during a 1965 march in Selma, Ala. Through it all, he faced taunts, beatings and dozens of arrests.