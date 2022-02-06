Johnny Depp Wins Defamation Lawsuit Against Ex-Wife Amber Heard --Jury also rules in favor of Heard's counterclaim after Depp's lawyer called her abuse allegations a hoax | 1 June 2022 | A seven-person jury in Virginia reached a verdict on June 1 regarding Johnny Depp's defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard, who had countersued Depp. Jurors read the verdict aloud in the Fairfax County courtroom, finding that Heard defamed Johnny Depp on almost every count when she wrote a 2018 opinion article for The Washington Post. The jury awarded compensatory damages of $10 million and $5 million in favor of Depp. Jurors also ruled that Depp had to pay $2 million to Heard. It ruled in favor of a counterclaim Heard had filed after Johnny Depp's lawyer called her abuse allegations a hoax.