Sick freaks, one and all: Johns Hopkins center against child sexual abuse hires professor who defended 'minor-attracted persons' | 13 May 2022 | A Johns Hopkins University center aimed at preventing child sexual abuse has hired a transgender professor who resigned amid controversy after remarks attempting to normalize the phrase "minor-attracted persons," which expanded on a book about the subject. The Moore Center for Prevention of Child Sexual Abuse in Baltimore, Maryland, announced Thursday that Allyn Walker, Ph.D., will join the center as a postdoctoral fellow on May 25. The Moore Center confirmed the news in a statement to Fox News Digital. "Allyn Walker, PhD, joins the Moore Center for the Prevention of Child Sexual Abuse as a postdoctoral fellow on May 25, 2022," a spokesperson noted.