Johnson & Johnson pauses Covid-19 vaccine trial after 'unexplained illness' | 12 Oct 2020 | Drugmaker Johnson & Johnson said Monday it has paused the advanced clinical trial of its experimental coronavirus vaccine because of an unexplained illness in one of the volunteers. "Following our guidelines, the participant's illness is being reviewed and evaluated by the ENSEMBLE independent Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) as well as our internal clinical and safety physicians," the company said in a statement. ENSEMBLE is the name of the study. Johnson & Johnson's Janssen vaccine arm is developing the shot. The company did not say what the unexplained illness was.