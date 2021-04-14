Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause to continue as CDC panel postpones decision | 14 April 2021 | An independent advisory group to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Wednesday postponed making a recommendation about the continued use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. As a result, the current pause is likely to continue until the panel can gather more evidence about the risk of rare blood clots and the possibility that the shot is responsible. During an emergency meeting, members of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices said they did not feel comfortable making a decision about whether to continue vaccinations because there was not enough evidence about the patients who experienced the serious but rare side effects.