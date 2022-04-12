Jonathan the tortoise, world's oldest land creature, celebrates 190th birthday | 3 Dec 2022 | The South Atlantic island of St. Helena is celebrating the birthday of the world's oldest living land animal -- a Seychelles giant tortoise called Jonathan, who is turning 190. The island governor's house, where Jonathan has spent most of his life, is marking the occasion by opening up for three days to visitors wishing to celebrate the "historic milestone." Officials on the island -- a British overseas territory -- have also made a series of commemorative stamps. While there's no real record of his birth, Jonathan is thought to have been born around 1832. Though old age has left Jonathan blind and with no sense of smell, his hearing is excellent. According to Guiness World Records, he responds well to the sound of his vet's voice.