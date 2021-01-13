Jordan calls on Cheney to step down from House leadership | 13 Jan 2021 | Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) is calling on House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney ("D"-Deep State - Wyo.) to be removed from leadership for announcing her plans to vote to impeach President Trump for [allegedly] inciting last week's riot at the Capitol. Jordan, a founder of the conservative House Freedom Caucus and one of Trump’s top defenders in the House, joined other GOP allies of Trump in calling for Cheney to step down from the role. "We ought to have a second vote," Jordan told reporters, according to the Capitol Hill reporter pool. "The conference ought to vote on that." A group of conservatives have begun circulating a petition calling for Cheney to be ousted from House leadership. [It's about time! Interestingly, Cheney's father, Dick, an unindicted co-conspirator of the 9/11 inside job and murderer of over 100,000 Iraqis at the behest of Halliburton, etc., was never impeached for treason and war crimes.]