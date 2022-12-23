Jordan demands FBI turn over all communications with Twitter as probe of censorship heats up | 23 Dec 2022 | House Judiciary Committee Republicans led by incoming Chairman Jim Jordan demanded Friday that FBI Director Chris Wray turn over records of all communications and payments the law enforcement agency had with Twitter, signaling aggressive investigations of social media censorship next year. Jordan's office said the release of internal files by Twitter's new owner, Elon Musk, had unmasked an "ongoing surveillance operation" that exceeded FBI investigative authorities and that resulted in a "coordinated misinformation effort between the FBI and Twitter to suppress and censor free speech." "We are investigating politicization and abuses at the Federal Bureau of Investigation, as well as Big Tech's censorship of conservatives online," Jordan, R-Ohio, and Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., wrote Wray in an oversight letter. "Newly released information shows the FBI has coordinated extensively with Twitter to censor or otherwise affect content on Twitter's platform."