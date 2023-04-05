Jordan Neely's Criminal Record: Man Killed on Subway Had 42 Prior Arrests | 4 May 2023 | The killing of a black man on a New York City subway train after fellow riders tackled him and one put him in a chokehold [after Neely threatened people in the train] has brought outrage as well as attention to the man's arrest history... A New York City police spokesperson told Newsweek that Neely's record has 42 prior arrests, dating between 2013 and 2021. They include four for alleged assault, while others involved accusations of transit fraud and criminal trespass. At the time of his death, Neely had one active warrant for an alleged assault in connection with a 2021 incident. Many of Neely's arrests were for alleged violations of local law, the spokesperson said, and involved lower-level offenses such as having an open container of alcohol in public. [Here are a few details on the 2021 "incident" which News[sic]week "forgot" to mention, regarding AOC's newest hero: "Neely also had numerous arrests on his rap sheet, the most recent in 2021, when he socked an older woman in the head, severely injuring her and landing himself in jail for more than a year, sources said. The 67-year-old woman fell when she was punched Nov. 12, 2021, and broke her nose, fractured her orbital bone and endured 'bruising, swelling and substantial pain to the back of her head,' according to charging documents."]