Jordan Peterson Demands for Conservatives to 'Sacrifice Trump and Stolen Election' Concerns | 29 May 2021 | Best-selling author and classical liberal philosopher [but not a scholar - there's a difference - and, apparently, stalking horse for the deep state] Jordan Peterson is demanding for conservatives to "sacrifice Trump and the stolen election narrative" moving forward. Peterson made the suggestion in a Twitter post calling for unity between the Left and the Right. He said that conservatives must sacrifice Trump and tolerate election fraud, and liberals must sacrifice "DIE and CRT" in order for a middle ground to be established. Even though Peterson has advertised himself as a defender of Western thought, his globalist connections have caused many to doubt his authenticity. [*Exactly.* He's a complete and utter fraud. --LRP]