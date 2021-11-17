Jordan Peterson says he feels 'stupid' after taking COVID shot, opposes jabs for kids [LOL! Well, he's no scholar, like Michael Rectenwald.] | 16 Nov 2021 | In a rant against government COVID despotism, popular Canadian psychologist and cultural commentator Jordan Peterson admitted he made the "stupid" decision to get the COVID jabs because he thought doing so would mean the government would leave him "alone." "Look, I got vaccinated and people took me to task for that and I thought, all right, I'll get the damn vaccine," Peterson told Dave Rubin last Wednesday while speaking out against government COVID rules. "Here's the deal guy, I'll get the vaccine, you f***ing leave me alone. And did that work? No, so stupid me, you know, that's how I feel about it." Peterson told Rubin he thinks it's insane that Canadians who are un-jabbed cannot leave the country and that even the jabbed still have to submit to COVID tests before coming home.