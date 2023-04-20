Journalist threatened with prison time by top Democrat over Twitter Files testimony --Stacey Plaskett told Taibbi he faces "up to five years' imprisonment" while accusing him of perjury | 20 April 2023 | Independent journalist Matt Taibbi is being threatened with jail time by a top Democrat on Capitol Hill over testimony he gave about his reporting on the Twitter Files. Del. Stacey Plaskett, D-Deranged-V.I., the ranking member of the House Judiciary Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, sent a letter to Taibbi regarding a comment he told lawmakers, which she alleged included an error that was previously propped up by an MSNBC host in a tense interview exchange regarding the name of one of the federal agencies swept up in the Twitter Files. The error was a specific reference to CISA, the government's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, when he meant to refer to CIS, the Center for Internet Security, which is a private organization. Taibbi later addressed and corrected the error in his reporting. Plaskett pointed to Taibbi's statement, saying it is "contradicted by your own admission."