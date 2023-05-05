JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon and Google founder Larry Page will be deposed over two days over the bank's links to pedophile Jeffrey Epstein --JPMorgan Chase's CEO will be deposed at the end of this month over his bank's links to pedophile Jeffrey Epstein --Investigators are looking into whether the bank can be held liable for profiting from Epstein's illegal acts --The investigators have also subpoenaed Google's founder Larry Page: Epstein allegedly courted Page as a client for JPMorgan Chase | 4 May 2023 | The CEO of JPMorgan Chase and co-founder of Google are both being asked to testify about Jeffrey Epstein's financial interests, as prosecutors in the U.S. Virgin Islands continue to try and unravel the late pedophile's financial web. Epstein, 66, [allegedly] died in a Manhattan jail in August 2019, awaiting trial for sex trafficking. The attorney general of the U.S. Virgin Islands, where he had a home on a private island, is overseeing distribution of funds from a compensation scheme set up to help his dozens of victims. Denise George has requested that Jamie Dimon, the JPMorgan CEO, testify about his bank's dealings with Epstein, and sources close to the enquiry confirmed to CNN on Thursday that Dimon will testify on May 26 and 27. George is also seeking testimony from Larry Page, who co-founded Google.