JPMorgan Chase Repeatedly 'De-Banked' Conservative and Religious Groups, Republican State Officials Say | 3 May 2023 | Nineteen Republican state attorneys general asserted on Tuesday that JPMorgan Chase "de-banked" organizations for their conservative and religious tendencies, calling on the nation's largest financial institution to respect the viewpoints of their customers. The officials stated in a letter to the firm provided to The Daily Wire that the National Committee for Religious Freedom, a "nonpartisan, faith-based nonprofit organization dedicated to defending the right of everyone in America to live one's faith freely," had its Chase account nixed three weeks into starting a relationship with the company and was asked to provide a list of their donors to the firm. A credit card processor owned by Chase likewise terminated the account for Family Council, a conservative organization working to strengthen traditional family values, while a firm called WePay, which is also owned by Chase, refused to serve Defense of Liberty, a Missouri-based political action committee.