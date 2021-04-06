JPMorgan Halts Donations to Republicans Who Objected to 2020 Election Certification | 4 June 2021 | JPMorgan Chase & Co says it will restart making political contributions to lawmakers except to congressional Republicans who objected to the certification of Joe Biden's [so-called] victory in the 2020 election, reads a memo obtained by Reuters. Following a review, the country's largest lender will this month resume giving through its Political Action Committee (PAC) but will continue its freeze on donations to a "handful" of the 147 lawmakers whom it had previously supported, the bank said. The pause will last through the 2021-2022 election cycle, which includes November's midterm elections... Some Republican lawmakers, namely Sen. Josh Hawley, have seen their grassroots fundraising numbers surge in the wake of Corporate America's decision to halt donations. Hawley raked in over $3 million during the first three months of 2021, according to Politico.