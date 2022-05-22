Judge Blocks Biden Administration From Lifting Title 42 | 21 May 2022 | A federal judge has blocked the Biden administration from ending Title 42, a border policy that has enabled border authorities to quickly expel illegal immigrants at the southern U.S. border back to Mexico on public health grounds amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In a 47-page ruling on Friday, Judge Robert Summerhays in Louisiana granted a nationwide injunction to block the termination of Title 42, saying the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) move to terminate the policy didn't comply with the Administrative Procedure Act that requires public notice and time to gather public comment on the plan.