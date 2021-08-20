Judge Blocks Biden Administration From Limiting Arrests of Illegal Immigrants | 19 Aug 2021 | Joe Biden’s administration cannot, for now, curtail arrests of illegal immigrants, a federal judge ruled on Thursday, delivering another setback to the White House's immigration agenda. U.S. District Judge Drew Tipton, a Trump nominee, granted a preliminary injunction sought by the states of Texas and Louisiana against two memorandums issued by Biden administration officials earlier this year that sought to "prioritize" certain categories of illegal immigrants. The case involves an immigration law provision that stipulates that illegal immigrants who had committed crimes shall be taken into federal custody after they're released, but the Biden administration's memos attempted to direct Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE) resources to detain illegal aliens based on the nature of the crime. Texas and Louisiana argued that Biden's memo would prevent ICE agents from arresting and deporting other illegal aliens who had a criminal history... The two states have seen rising costs related to detention facilities and an increase in crimes traceable to the memos, Tipton wrote in the 160-page order.