Judge blocks Biden vaccine mandate for health care workers in ten states --The states sued the Biden administration over the rule | 29 Joe 2021 | A federal court halted Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers in ten states. "The scale falls clearly in favor of healthcare facilities operating with some unvaccinated employees, staff, trainees, students, volunteers and contractors, rather than the swift, irremediable impact of requiring healthcare facilities to choose between two undesirable choices -- providing substandard care or providing no healthcare at all," wrote U.S. District Judge Matthew Schelp in a 32-page order Monday. The ten states impacted by the ruling are those that sued the Biden administration over the rule: Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming.