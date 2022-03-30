Judge Blocks COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate for Entire Navy | 29 March 2022 | The U.S. military's COVID-19 vaccine mandate has been blocked for all Navy members seeking religious exemptions. A preliminary injunction that previously covered 35 Navy SEALs now covers some 4,000 others. U.S. District Judge Reed O'Connor, a George W. Bush appointee who entered the original ruling in January, agreed to expand it in part because all members who have applied for religious exemptions "have all been harmed in essentially the same way." "Each is subject to the Navy's COVID-19 vaccine mandates. Each has submitted her religious accommodation request, and none has received accommodation. Without relief, each servicemember faces the threat of discharge and the consequences that accompany it. Even though their personal circumstances may factually differ in small ways, the threat is the same--get the jab or lose your job," he said in a 27-page order.