Judge blocks effort to keep Cawthorn off NC ballots | 4 March 2022 | A federal judge Friday blocked an effort to keep U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn off North Carolina ballot this year, saying the state's election board can't proceed with an inquiry that would have delved his role leading up to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Chief District Court Judge Richard Myers said he couldn't allow the challenge, filed by attorneys looking to label the first-term Republican as an insurrectionist who should be legally barred from the ballot, to move forward. The courts, Myers said, must protect the soapbox, the ballot box and the jury box. "When those fail, that's when people proceed to the ammunition box," said Myers, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump.